PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury Police Foundation holds annual luncheon

The event was held in the Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.
The event was held in the Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The second annual Salisbury Police Foundation luncheon was held recently at the Crystal Lounge on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury.

The Salisbury Police Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, works to support Salisbury Police Officers and professional staff in areas that are outside of the budget provided under city funding.

The annual luncheon is held to showcase the Foundation’s efforts over the previous year, award officers with special recognitions, and honor donors.

The mission of the foundation is “to promote, solicit and distribute funds from donor support to enhance police services, and provide connection between the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury residents.”

For more information about the Salisbury Police Foundation, visit salisburync.gov/policefoundation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday...
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects
Some community members are for the social districts, while others are against it, citing...
Push to create social districts in Charlotte continues, City Council to hear presentation