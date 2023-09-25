Salisbury Police Foundation holds annual luncheon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The second annual Salisbury Police Foundation luncheon was held recently at the Crystal Lounge on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury.

The Salisbury Police Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, works to support Salisbury Police Officers and professional staff in areas that are outside of the budget provided under city funding.

The annual luncheon is held to showcase the Foundation’s efforts over the previous year, award officers with special recognitions, and honor donors.

The mission of the foundation is “to promote, solicit and distribute funds from donor support to enhance police services, and provide connection between the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury residents.”

For more information about the Salisbury Police Foundation, visit salisburync.gov/policefoundation.

