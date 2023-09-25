Push to create social districts in Charlotte continues, City Council to hear presentation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Social districts could be on their way to Charlotte, with City Council set to discuss the matter during its meeting on Monday evening.

Two city staffers are scheduled to give a presentation about creating such districts, which would allow patrons to consume alcohol on the streets in designated areas.

Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood is perhaps the closest in the city to creating one, and could join a few other areas across the state.

There are a few social districts within the state and some are hoping Plaza Midwood becomes the first in Charlotte.

Feelings are mixed about mixed drinks possibly being allowed along the streets. Some community members are for the social districts, while others are against it, citing potential danger as cause for concern.

“If they’re intoxicated or something like that, they’ll literally just start a fight,” one woman said.

Others think social districts could make experiences more enjoyable.

“When we heard about the idea of making it a social district, which is long overdue, it would make more reason to come out here, because you’re not just locked into a pub,” a man said.

Jason Michel is the executive director of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, and submitted an application a few months ago to make the area a social district.

Michel believes gaining the designation would be great for local businesses, but said there is still much to work out in the process, such as the size and scope of the district and getting the approval from the city.

“What’s different about Charlotte is Charlotte the city is not adopting them,” Michel said. “Not planning them and putting them in place. They could’ve easily said ‘okay Plaza Midwood, here’s your social district.’ Here’s downtown’s social district but they’ve requested neighborhood organizations to submit and create them.”

Although social districts have been approved in Salisbury, Hickory and Mooresville, Michel said the process to potentially bring the first social district to Charlotte has been tedious, but he is not giving up hope.

“We mailed a lot of landowners and have just kind of been waiting as their responses trickle in,” he said. “The majority of that has definitely been yes, so we finally got all of that in place and we’re moving forward.”

While Monday’s meeting will feature the aforementioned social district presentation, Michel said he hopes there will be a meeting on Oct. 9 for public comment.

