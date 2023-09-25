PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Project PINK 2023: Sign up for a free mammogram screening at WBTV

WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute: Project PINK and Charlotte Radiology to provide appointments for women 40 and older.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is thrilled to announce it is hosting Project Pink for the seventh year.

A partnership with Levine Cancer Institute: Project PINK and Charlotte Radiology will provide uninsured women, 40 and older, with a free mammogram screening.

The pink mammography bus will be set up in the WBTV visitor parking lot on Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required for the 40 women who will receive mammogram screenings at WBTV.

Charlotte Radiology continues to urge women to begin their annual screening mammogram routine at age 40 because 22% of cancers diagnosed are in women between the ages of 40 to 49.

Despite other recommendations, studies state that starting annual mammograms at 40 saves the most lives.

Charlotte Radiology also wants to remind women that 75% of breast cancer diagnoses are in women with no family history.

To register for a screening, call 980-442-3056 or email LCIProjectPink@atriumhealth.org.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County

Latest News

Oaklyn Lowman recently donated 383 soda can tabs to Shriner's Hospital for Children in...
#MollysKids: Oaklyn Lowman collects 383 gallons of soda can tabs to donate to hospital
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Project Pink returns to WBTV on October 6th, 2023
The Johnston YMCA will remain open past 2023.
Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’