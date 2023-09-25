Project PINK 2023: Sign up for a free mammogram screening at WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is thrilled to announce it is hosting Project Pink for the seventh year.

A partnership with Levine Cancer Institute: Project PINK and Charlotte Radiology will provide uninsured women, 40 and older, with a free mammogram screening.

The pink mammography bus will be set up in the WBTV visitor parking lot on Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required for the 40 women who will receive mammogram screenings at WBTV.

Charlotte Radiology continues to urge women to begin their annual screening mammogram routine at age 40 because 22% of cancers diagnosed are in women between the ages of 40 to 49.

Despite other recommendations, studies state that starting annual mammograms at 40 saves the most lives.

Charlotte Radiology also wants to remind women that 75% of breast cancer diagnoses are in women with no family history.

To register for a screening, call 980-442-3056 or email LCIProjectPink@atriumhealth.org.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.