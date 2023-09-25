Police: Mom accused of taking 3-year-old Mecklenburg Co. girl arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother accused of taking her 3-year-old daughter from her father in Mecklenburg County has been arrested.

Tianna Daniels, who lives in Virginia Beach, took Samalea Daniels from the child’s father’s home back in June and it was believed the mother brought her to Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The child’s father is her legal guardian, police said.

Attempts to locate Samalea were unsuccessful and a missing person alert was activated by the Virginia State Police.

On Sept. 20, Tianna Daniels was taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for an outstanding warrant, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Samalea Daniels was safely reunited with her father, officers said.

