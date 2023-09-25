PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Steelers' plan made an unexpected stop after a technical issue with the plane. (AP Photo/David Becker)(AP)
By Julia Scammahorn and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter flight home from Las Vegas was forced to make an early-morning emergency landing in Kansas City.

The flight from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh after the Steelers’ Sunday Night Football game win took off just after 8 p.m. central time.

CBS affiliate KDKA’s news crews onboard the plane confirm the flight, Delta Air Lines flight 8867 was an Airbus A 330 and it landed safely just after 4 a.m. in Kansas City due to an oil pressure failure in one of the plane’s engines.

According to Kansas City International Airport spokesperson Joe McBride, the aircraft has 182 passengers and crew on board. The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power to Gate A14.

Fire trucks are at the scene inspecting the plane.

No one is injured and we’re told that everyone was still on the plane while it was being inspected.

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward posted on X about the emergency landing, joking about it being due to a call made during Sunday night’s game against Minkah Fitzpatrick for roughing the passer.

Heyward went on to say that the Steelers might need a ride to Pittsburgh from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who are rumored to be dating.

The team has been transferred to Delta Flight 9963, estimated to arrive in Kansas City at 9 a.m. central time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

