One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot on northbound Interstate 77 near Clanton Road in Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the person who was shot is expected to be OK. At this time, police said no arrests have been made.

Police said all lanes of northbound Interstate 77 are shut down. NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen around 8:54 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

