PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One shot on I-77 northbound near Clanton Road, police say

Police said all lanes of northbound Interstate 77 are shut down.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot on northbound Interstate 77 near Clanton Road in Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, the person who was shot is expected to be OK. At this time, police said no arrests have been made.

Police said all lanes of northbound Interstate 77 are shut down. NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen around 8:54 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County

Latest News

Officials said the machines will be accessible 24/7.
Narcan vending machines now available at Rowan County Detention Center
Gaston County Schools did not respond when WBTV reached out about the story Monday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
GCS officials say roughly 200 people were expressing pay check concerns on Friday.
Teacher quits over continued payroll issues within Gaston County Schools
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that killed 1 along The Plaza