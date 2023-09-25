Multiple overnight shootings leave 1 dead, several others injured in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend ended on a violent note across Charlotte, as multiple shootings across the city left 1 dead and several others injured, just hours after another person was shot and killed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said two people were shot at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road, near Odell School Road, following an argument around 10 p.m. One of those people died and the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the person killed was a man, but did not release his name.

Officers said they are not looking for any suspects in the case.

About three hours later, around 1 a.m. on Monday, Medic said two more people were shot on Woodlawn Road in southwest Charlotte. Both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Then, shortly before 3 a.m., another person was shot on Fairwood Avenue in southwest Charlotte. Medic said that person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Mallard Creek Road incident was the second fatal shooting in the city on Sunday evening, with the first happening on Eddington Street around 6 p.m. in west Charlotte. Police said one man was killed in that incident.

Related: CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.