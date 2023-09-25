PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Memory of homicide victims honored in Salisbury today

Monday is National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
A special video tribute will air on the Salisbury Police Department's social media pages.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Victim Advocacy division will honor local murder victims with its annual video tribute on the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, Monday, Sept. 25.

The video tribute will air on the Salisbury Police Department’s social media platforms and on WSRG-TV, Salisbury’s local government access channel, on Monday, Sept. 25.

In 2007, Congress designated September 25th as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Robert and Charlotte Hullinger formed Parents of Murdered Children following the 1978 murder of their 19-year-old daughter, Lisa, while she was studying in Germany.

The annual day of observance is on the date Lisa was murdered. The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims provides an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories.

For more information, contact Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate Dr. Alberta McLaughlin at (704) 638-5337, email alberta.mclaughlin@salisburync.gov or email coscommunications@salisburync.gov.

