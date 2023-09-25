PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged with 30+ counts of stealing from Iredell County company

Deputies said the man used a company-issued fuel card for personal use.
Fred Nathaniel Gregory
Fred Nathaniel Gregory(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing more than 30 counts of larceny after he was accused of stealing from an Iredell County company.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the business, which is located in Statesville, suspected that Fred Nathaniel Gregory had been using a company-issued fuel card for personal use.

Detectives began looking into the accusations and uncovered video and records of the transactions involving the card.

Investigators determined that Gregory had used the fuel card 32 times for his own use, dating back to January 2021.

Gregory was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with 32 felony counts of larceny by employee.

He was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Records show he has since been released from jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

Related: Monroe woman charged with embezzling millions from employer

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in Lancaster County
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects