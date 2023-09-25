Man charged with 30+ counts of stealing from Iredell County company

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing more than 30 counts of larceny after he was accused of stealing from an Iredell County company.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the business, which is located in Statesville, suspected that Fred Nathaniel Gregory had been using a company-issued fuel card for personal use.

Detectives began looking into the accusations and uncovered video and records of the transactions involving the card.

Investigators determined that Gregory had used the fuel card 32 times for his own use, dating back to January 2021.

Gregory was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with 32 felony counts of larceny by employee.

He was booked into the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Records show he has since been released from jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

