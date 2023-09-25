Man accused of stealing tools, other items in Statesville neighborhood arrested

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was charged Wednesday after allegedly posing as a lawn care worker while attempting to steal yard equipment.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a home off Tucker Road in Statesville about a suspicious person.

When they started to question Timothy Lee Rankin at the scene, deputies said they told him he was there to do yardwork for the homeowner and tried to crank a push mower.

The homeowner told deputies she didn’t know who he was and didn’t have anyone doing yardwork for her.

Deputies said Walkins then tried to run away but was caught. After questioning, he allegedly admitted to taking a vehicle earlier in the day, which had stolen items like power tools, an air compressor, chainsaws, a generator and gas cans.

A man matching Rankin’s description had been reported by multiple people to be on their property stealing items.

Rankins was issued a $26,000 bond.

Deputies say more charges are forthcoming.

