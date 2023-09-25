PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Groundbreaking Tuesday for improvements at Concord’s Dorton Park

The Dorton Park renovation is the first bond project to break ground.
The Dorton Park renovation is the first bond project to break ground.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday at Dorton Park in Concord.

In November 2022, voters approved a $60 million Parks and Recreation General Obligation (GO) Bond – the first GO Bond for the City in nearly 40 years. The bond includes funding for 9 total park projects – 4 brand new parks and renovations to 5 existing parks, along with 8 miles of new greenways within the park projects.

The Dorton Park renovation is the first bond project to break ground.

Mayor Bill Dusch and Interim Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Lowry will give remarks at the event.

The groundbreaking is Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Dorton Park, 5790 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC.

There is parking in the lot, and additional street parking if needed along Burck Dr NW.

