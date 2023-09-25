PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in York County

The blaze broke out in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters “narrowly escaped” a house fire in Fort Mill over the weekend, officials said.

The blaze broke out at a townhome in the Sun City area on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Firefighters were met with large flames throughout the townhome upon their arrival, and began to make an aggressive attack. Officials said firefighters had to pull out of the townhome, though, just before it partially collapsed.

Crews ultimately extinguished the majority of the fire from a ladder truck before finishing operations with hand lines.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

Related: Multiple departments respond to fire at Cornelius townhomes

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday...
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in York County
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects