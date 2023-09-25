Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters “narrowly escaped” a house fire in Fort Mill over the weekend, officials said.

The blaze broke out at a townhome in the Sun City area on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Firefighters were met with large flames throughout the townhome upon their arrival, and began to make an aggressive attack. Officials said firefighters had to pull out of the townhome, though, just before it partially collapsed.

Crews ultimately extinguished the majority of the fire from a ladder truck before finishing operations with hand lines.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

