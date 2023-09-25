PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Don’t Stop Believin’: JOURNEY to stop in Greenville on 50th anniversary-tour

Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.
Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.(Provided)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - JOURNEY announced a new round of shows for their 50th-anniversary tour and Greenville is on that list.

The band is expected to stop in downtown Greenville on Feb. 14 while on their Freedom Tour 2024.

The concert will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The concert will also feature special guest, TOTO.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in Lancaster County
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects
The historic track was the home to NASCAR's All-Star Race last May.
Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway to get $7 million boost from state budget