I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County
The crash happened near the Bessemer City Road exit.
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - I-85 has reopened in Gaston County after a crash on Monday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 14 to Bessemer City Road just before 5 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation said.
All lanes were closed due to the incident, but reopened around 6:15 a.m.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
