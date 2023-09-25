I-85 reopened after crash in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - I-85 has reopened in Gaston County after a crash on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side near Exit 14 to Bessemer City Road just before 5 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation said.

All lanes were closed due to the incident, but reopened around 6:15 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

