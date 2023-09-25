PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Speed, impairment suspected in crash that killed 1 along The Plaza

The car’s right front passenger died at the scene.
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.(Kristen Askey)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a crash off The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

Officers say it happened just before 1 a.m. along the 5000 block. A Jaguar was found overturned.

The right front passenger, Elizabeth Adina Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The driver, Santario Demarcus Washington, was taken to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

[RELATED: Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer]

According to investigators, the Jaguar is believed to have been speeding when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a creek bed.

Speeding and impairment are believed to be contributing factors, officials said.

Washington will be charged with felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving once he is released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2.  The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

