CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to CMPD, officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Eddington Street. On scene, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maj. Jackie Bryley says the initial call was for an assault with a deadly weapon.

A WBTV crew saw crime scene tape surrounding a home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

