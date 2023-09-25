CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday evening.
According to CMPD, officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Eddington Street. On scene, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Maj. Jackie Bryley says the initial call was for an assault with a deadly weapon.
A WBTV crew saw crime scene tape surrounding a home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
