PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects

The money would come from the city’s Housing Trust Fund.
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, Charlotte city leaders are expected to vote on allocating Housing Trust Fund money for the next round of projects.

The fund was created in 2001 and is funded through voter-approved bonds. So far, it has created more than 10,000 affordable places to live.

City Council got an overview of the seven projects during a meeting earlier this month, which would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.

The projects would require $13 million from the Housing Trust Fund, and another $4.5 million would come from the federal government.

At least 20 percent of the projects must be set aside for people making 30 percent of the area’s median income. For a family of four, that equals about $30,000 per year.

The largest project, a complex called “Central at Old Concord,” would create 200 apartments.

One of the more unique projects is called “Kings on Lamar” in the Elizabeth neighborhood. The idea is to rehab two existing buildings that the Roof Above men’s shelter already owns. It would have 64 apartments that would serve as transitional housing for men experiencing homelessness.

“These are men that are either already employed or are in vocational training but experiencing homelessness,” Shawn Heath of the Charlotte Housing & Neighborhood Services said.

The target stay at the temporary shelter would be about 18 months.

If the city approves all seven projects, there would be about $9 million left in the Housing Trust Fund until the next bond.

Related: Possible changes coming to Charlotte’s housing trust fund

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday...
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer

Latest News

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects
The event was held in the Crystal Lounge at Catawba College.
Salisbury Police Foundation holds annual luncheon
A special video tribute will air on the Salisbury Police Department's social media pages.
Memory of homicide victims honored in Salisbury today
The program will take the 2023-24 academic year to recruit before preparing for its inaugural...
Catawba College announces Men’s Volleyball as 24th varsity intercollegiate sport