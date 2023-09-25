Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, Charlotte city leaders are expected to vote on allocating Housing Trust Fund money for the next round of projects.

The fund was created in 2001 and is funded through voter-approved bonds. So far, it has created more than 10,000 affordable places to live.

City Council got an overview of the seven projects during a meeting earlier this month, which would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.

The projects would require $13 million from the Housing Trust Fund, and another $4.5 million would come from the federal government.

At least 20 percent of the projects must be set aside for people making 30 percent of the area’s median income. For a family of four, that equals about $30,000 per year.

The largest project, a complex called “Central at Old Concord,” would create 200 apartments.

One of the more unique projects is called “Kings on Lamar” in the Elizabeth neighborhood. The idea is to rehab two existing buildings that the Roof Above men’s shelter already owns. It would have 64 apartments that would serve as transitional housing for men experiencing homelessness.

“These are men that are either already employed or are in vocational training but experiencing homelessness,” Shawn Heath of the Charlotte Housing & Neighborhood Services said.

The target stay at the temporary shelter would be about 18 months.

If the city approves all seven projects, there would be about $9 million left in the Housing Trust Fund until the next bond.

Related: Possible changes coming to Charlotte’s housing trust fund

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.