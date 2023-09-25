PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Celebrating National Quesadilla Day with some local twists

Local restaurants Homestyle Kitchn and South Bound celebrate one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes during Hispanic Heritage Month
Local restaurant Homestyle Kitchn celebrates one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes during Hispanic Heritage Month
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Hispanic Heritage Month being underway since Sept. 15, Monday celebrates one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes.

To celebrate National Quesadilla Day, Homestyle Kitchn has a unique spin on the classic food for the local community.

QC Life’s Mary King talked to Ralston McKenzie, co-owner and chef at Homestyle Kitchn, about their restaurant and how to make their famous oxtail quesadillas

Describing their menu as “comfort food with a Jamaican twist,” Homestyle Kitchn is in the process of relocating to inside XOXO Lounge inside Encore Nightclub – reopening in early October.

Local restaurants Homestyle Kitchn and South Bound celebrate one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes during Hispanic Heritage Month

Our QC Life team also talked with Ched Tommy Pareso of SouthBound to learn about their Luau Style Quatro-Queso Quesadilla. Check out these local eateries as they celebrate National Quesadilla Day in their own unique ways!

You may also like: Visiting El Puro Cuban Restaurant ahead of the Hispanic Heritage Festival

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Police: 1 killed in north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.