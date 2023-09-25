Celebrating National Quesadilla Day with some local twists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With Hispanic Heritage Month being underway since Sept. 15, Monday celebrates one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes.

To celebrate National Quesadilla Day, Homestyle Kitchn has a unique spin on the classic food for the local community.

QC Life’s Mary King talked to Ralston McKenzie, co-owner and chef at Homestyle Kitchn, about their restaurant and how to make their famous oxtail quesadillas

Describing their menu as “comfort food with a Jamaican twist,” Homestyle Kitchn is in the process of relocating to inside XOXO Lounge inside Encore Nightclub – reopening in early October.

Our QC Life team also talked with Ched Tommy Pareso of SouthBound to learn about their Luau Style Quatro-Queso Quesadilla. Check out these local eateries as they celebrate National Quesadilla Day in their own unique ways!

