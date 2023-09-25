PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off.
A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville neighborhood on Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was hurt after they drove a car through a home in Huntersville on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Lawther Road in the Mirabella Estates neighborhood, the Huntersville Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the car went in one end of the house and came out the other.

Photos showed a trail of damage throughout the home, including a staircase that was snapped off. The car came to a rest against a fire hydrant in the backyard.

Officials said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital and that nobody suffered any serious injuries.

It is not clear why the car went through the home or if anyone will be charged.

The Huntersville Police Department is investigating the incident.

Related: Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday...
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in York County
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects
A car drove completely through a house in a Huntersville neighborhood on Sunday.
Car crashes through Huntersville home, leaving at least 1 injured