PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page

Latest News

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting Sunday...
CMPD: 1 dead after shooting in west Charlotte
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station along Mallard Creek Road on Sunday...
1 killed, 1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Crews battled a large fire at a townhome in the Sun City community on Friday night.
Firefighters ‘narrowly escape’ large townhome fire in Lancaster County
If approved, the projects would create a combined total of 730 affordable homes and apartments.
Charlotte leaders to vote on funding 7 housing projects
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack