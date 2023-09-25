PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 hurt after car fire spreads to northwest Charlotte home

WBTV is working to learn more about how the fire started.
The car was obliterated, and parts of the roof and garage of the home were charred.
By Nikki Hauser and Brad Dickerson
Sep. 25, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is being treated for injuries after they were burned during a fire in northwest Charlotte on Monday afternoon.

According to Medic, the fire happened along Wandering Creek Drive. That’s near Pleasant Grove Road. Medic said one person was treated for very serious burns and rushed to the hospital.

Charlotte Fire Department firefighters were on the scene putting out flames that caught onto a home and a car in the neighborhood.

Security camera footage from the home next door catches a loud boom that blew out the car’s windows and sent a woman inside scrambling out of the vehicle.

Flames engulfed the interior of the car, burning through the windshield and the roof. It then spread to the home.

The car was obliterated, and parts of the home’s roof and garage were charred.

WBTV is working to learn more about how the fire started.

