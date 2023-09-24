PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman dies after falling from cliff at National Park

Officials say they found the body of 61-year-old Nancy Sampson about 150-ft. below the Overlook.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Parks Service says a woman is now dead after falling from a cliff on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

First responders say they were called to Glassmine Falls Overlook just after Noon Saturday to reports of a woman who had fallen down a cliff.

Officials say they found the body of 61-year-old Nancy Sampson about 150-ft. below the Overlook.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

