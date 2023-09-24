PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunshine, warm weather returns to the Carolinas

After a cool and damp Saturday, we will get to enjoy a day of sun.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia will continue to impact the Mid-Atlantic today while we get to see the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures in the Carolinas.     

  • Today: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers, cooler.

After a cool and damp Saturday, we will get to enjoy a day of quiet and dry conditions today along with some sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will kick off the work week with more sunshine on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs in the low to mid-80s. The chances for scattered showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday are on track to be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.     

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

