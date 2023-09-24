Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
This is still an active investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday morning.

According to officers, it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday along the 1300 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd., close to Interstate 85.

Officials say at least three people were hurt.

This is still an active investigation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

