Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday morning.

According to officers, it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday along the 1300 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd., close to Interstate 85.

Officials say at least three people were hurt.

This is still an active investigation.

