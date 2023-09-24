PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan EDC honors key developers at appreciation reception

About 20 were in attendance at a reception held at Salisbury's STL Club.
About 20 were in attendance at a reception held at Salisbury's STL Club.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC recently expressed its appreciation to developers and real estate brokers in the Charlotte region that have contributed to the county’s recent successes.

About 20 were in attendance at a reception held at Salisbury’s STL Club.

Representatives from various companies graced the event, including Jackson Shaw, Avison Young, Redline Property Partners, Rooker Co., Colliers, Foundry Commercial, Binswanger, Landmark Industries, Johnson Development, and North Point KC.

Scott Shelton, Vice President of Rowan EDC, provided insights on the impact of recent developments.

“With 22-million square feet of speculative buildings either planned or under construction, Rowan is witnessing a monumental shift,” Shelton said. “We hosted this event to thank those responsible and to ensure that this massive investment and effort do not go unnoticed.”

Shelton highlighted the forthcoming Chick-fil-A distribution center, which will occupy a Fortius development at the former Kannapolis Intimidators location, as an example of Rowan’s potential being realized.

