PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration

Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy was born on September 25, 1923, and has spent his years helping and teaching the younger generation.
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A WWII veteran in the Longs community celebrated a major milestone: his 100th birthday.

Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy was born on September 25, 1923, and has spent his years helping and teaching the younger generation.

“He helped me a lot, him and my dad were best friends,” said friend JB Byrant. “Being a Boy Scout under his leadership, well the one thing he said was always be prepared.”

That’s the motto Bellamy lived by while he was a Boy Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop #114 as Boy Scoutmaster for over 25 years.

Troop members like Bryant said it was some of the little things that made a big difference years later.

“He taught us how to set up tents, showed us how to make fires, how to set your pan up on the rocks and cook you a little bit of food,” Bryant said. “We didn’t have nothing but bologna, hot dogs or something, but it was good.”

Bellamy, a WWII veteran, took pride in serving his country, community and beloved church family at Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church.

During his birthday celebration, those who knew him best said they were appreciative of his contributions throughout their life.

“Deacon Bellamy had so much to say, he had so much to tell us, he had so much wisdom that he could share with us that would help improve their life if they would just listen,” said Bellamy’s cousin, Brenda Bankhead.

Looking back, it’s something Bankhead knew all too well.

“He notarized documents for me to go in the Army because I was only 18,” she said. “He signed for me, he notarized my parents signing for me to go in the military, that’s the best thing that ever could have happened.”

Other people in the community shared similar sentiments about his character.

“He’s an amazing man, did a lot of amazing things,” said Bishop JR Matthews of Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church. “He sat on many boards and he made things better as best he could here in the community, across the county, and state.”

When asked what advice Bellamy could give future generations, two things come to mind.

The first he said was, “If you know something good, pass it along to your children and God will bless you.”

The second thing he said was, “You do your best, as long as it’s good, and one day it will show up one way or the other.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened at this house in the 1400 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with...
Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer

Latest News

The Johnston YMCA will remain open past 2023.
Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’
WBTV News at Noon
Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’
Pink Cupcake Walk 2023 and #TeamMolly: Mark your calendar and sign up!
16-month-old Ivy Upchurch was born with rare genetic condition that causes severe vision loss...
#MollysKids: 16-month-old born with rare type of eye disorder