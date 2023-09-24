PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fight involving students, adults breaks out at Harding University High homecoming game

One person was treated for minor injuries.
A fight involving students and adults broke out at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight involving students and adults broke out at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the fight happened during the Harding University homecoming football game. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who were on scene during the game responded.

“What I witnessed Friday night was an embarrassment to our community and does not align to the values of excellence held at our school,” said Harding University High School Principal Glenn Starnes II in a statement to media.

According to CMS, one person had minor injuries.

The stands were cleared after the fight, according to CMS.

“We must maintain our focus on student achievement and providing a safe and welcoming environment,” said Starnes. “This can only be done with the support of families and the community. We must model the behavior we want to see in our students … our future leaders.”

The game, which was against North Mecklenburg High School, continued afterward.

