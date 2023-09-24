PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Conover motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

Investigators speed was a contributing factor.
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident in Catawba County.
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident in Catawba County.(MGN Graphics.)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident in Catawba County.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that it happened around 10:50 p.m. on 1st West Street near Deborah Herman Road.

Troopers said the motorcycle, driven by 25-year-old Dustin Tyler Hagler of Charlotte, was headed east on 1st Street West. Hagler then drove off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree, according to troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Students were dismissed at Ardrey Kell High School Friday afternoon after the school was placed...
CMPD: Hoax leads to lockdown at 2 south Charlotte schools
Two men in Washington state died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger...
Loose tire goes through windshield of van on interstate, kills 2
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say
After a day of cloudy skies, gusty winds, and showers, we are gearing up for the return of...
Sunshine returning as Tropical Storm Ophelia clears out

Latest News

Salisbury police are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe happened early Sunday...
Salisbury drive-by shooting injures 3
A car recently crashed along The Plaza and was found hanging in the trees.
Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer
Charlotte woman is urging Charlotte to make section of The Plaza safer
Charlotte woman is urging Charlotte to make section of The Plaza safer
Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas raced to the first-ever 300 mph eighth-mile pass en route to...
Salinas makes NHRA history in Concord with first-ever 300 mph 1/8-mile run at Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals