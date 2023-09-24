Conover motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle accident in Catawba County.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that it happened around 10:50 p.m. on 1st West Street near Deborah Herman Road.
Troopers said the motorcycle, driven by 25-year-old Dustin Tyler Hagler of Charlotte, was headed east on 1st Street West. Hagler then drove off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree, according to troopers.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
