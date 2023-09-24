Charlotte stands tall at 25th-ranked Florida in 22-7 loss

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

Gainesville, Fla. – And I won’t back down. Charlotte’s defense stood tall against the 25th-ranked Gators on Tom Petty night and Jalon Jones energized the offense late in the first half but Charlotte fell on the road, 22-7.

“The defense was incredible,” said 49ers head coach Biff Poggi. “(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Ryan) Osborn had an unbelievable plan. The kids played so hard. We hold Florida to 136 rushing yards on 36 carries. They were one-for-nine on third down conversions and 0-for-1 on fourth down conversions. I doubt they’ll be anywhere near that in the next five years.”

Charlotte’s defense forced field goals on four of the Gators five trips to the red zone and produced a pair of turnovers to keep Charlotte within striking distance. Charlotte also held Florida to 1-of-9 conversions on third down. Jones’ seven-yard rushing TD near the end of the first half got Charlotte on the board.

Jones engineered an eight-play; 75-yard TD drive for the 49ers’ score before the half. Jones ran for 25 yards during the drive and RB Henry Rutledge had a 20-yard burst. Jones’ 34-yard pass to Colin Weber took Charlotte into the red zone and Jones rambled in from seven yards out for the score to make it 16-7 at the break.

FLORIDA’S FAST START:

Florida forced a three-and-out on Charlotte’s first possession and drove 95 yards on nine plays to take a 7-0 lead. QB Graham Mertz found Arlis Boardingham for a six-yard TD pass to cap the drive. It would be the Gators lone TD of the night.

STOPS:

On the Gators next drive, LB Demetrius Knight stopped running back Trevor Etienne for no gain on third and one at the eight to force a 27-yard field goal.

Charlotte’s defense bent but didn’t break on the next Gator drive, as well. Florida drove from its own four-yard line but the drive stalled inside Charlotte’s 10 when LB Nikhai Hill-Green took down Mertz on a four-yard scramble on third and seven from the Charlotte 9.

Knight’s eight-yard sack of Mertz on third-and-five forced a 54-yard field goal from Trey Smack and kept Charlotte within two scores, 16-0, midway through the second quarter. Charlotte’s TD drive would send the 49ers into the locker room down by nine.

To start the second half, Eyabi Okie-Anoma had a strip sack that forced a fumble recovered by Demon Clowney to set Charlotte up at the Florida 32, but Kyle Cunanan’s 55-yard field goal attempt was no good.

Charlotte’s defense again held Florida at bay, despite the short field, forcing a fourth field goal.

The 36-yard field goal gave Florida a 19-7 lead with 7:27 left in the third quarter. A forced fumble, the second of the day for the 49ers defense, gave Charlotte the ball at the end of the third quarter, trailing, 19-7. Charlotte drove to the Florida 32 but ended up having to punt.

The Gators added another redzone field goal with 2:28 to play for the game’s final score.

STATS

Jalon Jones was 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and for 65 yards and a touchdown.

LB Prince Bemah led the 49ers with nine tackles while Eyabi Okie-Anoma had eight tackles, 1.5 TFl and 1.0 sacks with a QB hurry and a forced fumble. LB Demetrius Knight added eight tackles as well with 2.0 TFL and a sack. Dontae Balfour forced a fumble and had eight tackles as well.

Charlotte finished the night with 3.0 sacks and 7.0 TFL, along with the two turnovers.

NEXT!

Charlotte plays its first game as a member of the American Athletic Conference, next Saturday at SMU.

