LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The West Lincoln Rebels put themselves in the drivers seat of the Catawba Valley conference with a convincing 33-19 win over the Maiden Blue Devils Friday night.

The win keeps West Lincoln perfect on the year at 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. Maiden falls to 3-2 with a 1-1 conference record.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.