PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine returning as Tropical Storm Ophelia clears out

Expect a warm up early next week, too.
As Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to move up the East Coast, conditions will remain cloudy and cool in our area along with chances for showers.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a day of cloudy skies, gusty winds, and showers, we are gearing up for the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

  • Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers, cooler

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. Quiet and dry conditions will return for Sunday along with some sunshine as high pressure builds overhead.  Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

We will kick off the work week with more sunshine on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs in the low to mid-80s.

The chances for scattered showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Thursday and Friday are on track to be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were dismissed at Ardrey Kell High School Friday afternoon after the school was placed...
CMPD: Hoax leads to lockdown at 2 south Charlotte schools
The car wash workers said they spotted a groundhog when they were checking the front bumper of...
‘Last thing I expected’: Car wash workers find groundhog stuck in woman’s car
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Eddie Greene was found dead in 2008.
Police: 4 charged in 2008 murder of Long View man

Latest News

As Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to move up the East Coast, conditions will remain cloudy...
Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland over North Carolina
Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend
Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend
WBTV News at Noon
TS Ophelia forms, expected to bring showers, breezy conditions
This afternoon through this evening expect breezy conditions with occasional wind gusts up to...
Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend