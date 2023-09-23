Sunshine returning as Tropical Storm Ophelia clears out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a day of cloudy skies, gusty winds, and showers, we are gearing up for the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Tuesday: Scattered showers, cooler

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s. Quiet and dry conditions will return for Sunday along with some sunshine as high pressure builds overhead. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

7-day forecast (First Alert Weather)

We will kick off the work week with more sunshine on Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs in the low to mid-80s.

The chances for scattered showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Thursday and Friday are on track to be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

