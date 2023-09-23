PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville rolls in conference play with 42-14 win over East Lincoln

The Statesville Greyhounds firmly inserted themselves into the Western Foothills Conference contender talk with a dominant 42-14 win over defending 3A state champion East Lincoln in week six.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Greyhounds firmly inserted themselves into the Western Foothills Conference contender talk with a dominant 42-14 win over defending 3A state champion East Lincoln in week six.

The win moves Statesville to 3-2 and has it with three other teams with a 2-0 mark in conference play.

The loss drops East Lincoln to 3-2 on the year and searching for its first conference win at 0-2 in Western Foothills action.

The Mustangs had a 19-game winning streak snapped last week with a loss at Hickory.

