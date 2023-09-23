Salisbury police continue investigation into woman’s murder, friends set up fundraising page

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are continuing the investigation into the murder of a 35-year-old mother.

Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was killed late last Saturday night or on Sunday morning, according to police. Her body was found at her home in the 800 block of 800 block of Park Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with an assault. Police and firefighters attempted life-saving measures but say the woman died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case and police said it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Friends and family gathered at the house on Friday night for a “last farewell.” Pastors from Cornerstone Church supported the family.

A GoFundMe page that can be found here to help with funeral expenses and to support the children.

