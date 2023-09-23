PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Independence scores 24-unanswered points to beat Catholic 31-10

The Independence Patriots got a little payback after a heartbreaking loss to Catholic in last year’s regular season. The Big I turned a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 31-10 win after scoring 24 straight unanswered points in the second half.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Independence Patriots got a little payback after a heartbreaking loss to Catholic in last year’s regular season.

The Big I turned a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 31-10 win after scoring 24 straight unanswered points in the second half.

The win moves the Patriots to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in Southwestern Conference play. Catholic drops to 4-2 with a 1-1 record in Southwestern play.

