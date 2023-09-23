PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hough holds off Chambers 19-13 to stay unbeaten in conference play

After losing a tough week one matchup against Byrnes out of South Carolina, the Hough Huskies...
After losing a tough week one matchup against Byrnes out of South Carolina, the Hough Huskies have rattled off four straight wins under new head coach DeShawn Baker.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - After losing a tough week one matchup against Byrnes out of South Carolina, the Hough Huskies have rattled off four straight wins under new head coach DeShawn Baker.

Hough (4-1) won a defensive battle against Chambers (3-2) 19-13 to stay a perfect 2-0 in Queen City Conference action.

Huskies kicker Nolan Hauser set a new school record with a 53-yard field goal in the 3rd quarter. The Clemson commit hit four field goals on the night to help lift Hough to victory.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were dismissed at Ardrey Kell High School Friday afternoon after the school was placed...
CMPD: Hoax leads to lockdown at 2 south Charlotte schools
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Eddie Greene was found dead in 2008.
Police: 4 charged in 2008 murder of Long View man
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
CMPD: Stolen gun recovered after 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting
Tropical Storm Ophelia to impact the Carolina coast this weekend.
TS Ophelia forms, expected to bring showers, breezy conditions

Latest News

The Independence Patriots got a little payback after a heartbreaking loss to Catholic in last...
Independence scores 24-unanswered points to beat Catholic 31-10
West Charlotte got the better of West Meck in this year’s Lion-Hawk Classic.
West Charlotte remains unbeaten with 42-8 win over West Meck
The Cuthbertson Cavaliers’ best start in program history came to a screeching halt in week...
Ardrey Kell hands Cuthbertson first loss, 28-0
The Independence Patriots got a little payback after a heartbreaking loss to Catholic in last...
Independence scores 24-unanswered points to beat Catholic 31-10