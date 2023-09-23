Hough holds off Chambers 19-13 to stay unbeaten in conference play
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - After losing a tough week one matchup against Byrnes out of South Carolina, the Hough Huskies have rattled off four straight wins under new head coach DeShawn Baker.
Hough (4-1) won a defensive battle against Chambers (3-2) 19-13 to stay a perfect 2-0 in Queen City Conference action.
Huskies kicker Nolan Hauser set a new school record with a 53-yard field goal in the 3rd quarter. The Clemson commit hit four field goals on the night to help lift Hough to victory.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.