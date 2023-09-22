PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend

Highs Friday will top out in the 70s as we approach the official start of fall.
Breezy conditions will pick up and temperatures will cool off some Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breezy conditions will pick up and temperatures will cool off some Friday, before rain chances return later in the evening into the start of the weekend.

Highs Friday will top out in the 70s as we approach the official start of fall.

Rain is possible Saturday morning due to potential Tropical Cyclone 16. Impacts will be heaviest toward the coast. Highs will reach the mid-70s in the Charlotte area.

Gorgeous weather returns for Sunday, though, with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. That good weather will continue into the start of next week as well.

