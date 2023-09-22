Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breezy conditions will pick up and temperatures will cool off some Friday, before rain chances return later in the evening into the start of the weekend.

Highs Friday will top out in the 70s as we approach the official start of fall.

Rain is possible Saturday morning due to potential Tropical Cyclone 16. Impacts will be heaviest toward the coast. Highs will reach the mid-70s in the Charlotte area.

Gorgeous weather returns for Sunday, though, with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. That good weather will continue into the start of next week as well.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.