Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support

By Stetson Miller
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Washington on Thursday to seek more support from the U.S. as the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues in Russia.

This marked President Volodymyr Zelensky’s second wartime visit to Washington. But this time, there was less fanfare and more hesitancy from Republicans about providing aid for a war that continues to drag on.

Zelensky said he was grateful to America for all the support it has given but warned that Ukraine could lose the war if the U.S. cuts back on aid. President Biden has asked for an additional $26 billion in aid but some Republican members of Congress remain divided about whether or not more aid should be provided.

He met with House leaders and members of the Senate to answer questions about how the United States’ funds were being used.

Sen. Josh Hawley wasn’t convinced aid was necessary. “Was is it that we’re trying to accomplish and at what cost? I mean we’re going to spend another hundred billion for what?” he said.

Rep. Barry Moore had similar questions. “When it comes to spending their money, we need to know where it’s going and what it’s being used for. And so I’m being a no vote on it until we get oversight.”

The Biden Administration proposed an additional $24 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine, saying it is a matter of both supporting the people of Ukraine and is in the U.S.’s best interest.

“We have been providing an awful lot leading the world and capabilities for Ukraine. Imagine how much higher that cost will be, not just in treasure, but in American blood if we just turn a blind eye and let Mr. Putin take all of Ukraine,” said John Kirby, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

Zelensky also made stops at the Pentagon and at the White House, where he met with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The president announced an additional $325 million in military aid during the visit including weapons and cluster munitions.

The Ukrainian President thanked the president and the U.S. government for their support.

“Thank you for the invitation. Our whole dialogue is proof that our countries are really, truly allies and strategic friends, and we greatly appreciate that vital assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to combat Russian terror,” said Zelensky.

