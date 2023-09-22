TS Ophelia forms, expected to bring showers, breezy conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia moves up the east coast, more cloud cover and cooler temperatures can be expected across the Charlotte metro area.

• Tonight: Isolated showers, mostly cloudy & breezy

• Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy & cooler

• Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon.

We are going to wrap up this last day of summer partly sunny and dry with highs temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon through this evening expect breezy conditions with occasional wind gusts up to 30mph. Overnight, there will be a chance for scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tropical Storm Ophelia to impact the Carolina coast this weekend. (WBTV)

On Saturday, Tropical Storm Ophelia located off the coast will increase our chances for showers mainly along and east of I-77. Most of Saturday looks partly sunny and cooler for the rest of our area with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine will return on Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s. The chances for scattered showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Elissia Wilson

