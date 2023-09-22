PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

TS Ophelia forms, expected to bring showers, breezy conditions

Highs Friday will top out in the 70s as we approach the official start of fall.
This afternoon through this evening expect breezy conditions with occasional wind gusts up to 30mph.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia moves up the east coast, more cloud cover and cooler temperatures can be expected across the Charlotte metro area.

Tonight: Isolated showers, mostly cloudy & breezy

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy & cooler

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon.

We are going to wrap up this last day of summer partly sunny and dry with highs temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon through this evening expect breezy conditions with occasional wind gusts up to 30mph. Overnight, there will be a chance for scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tropical Storm Ophelia to impact the Carolina coast this weekend.
Tropical Storm Ophelia to impact the Carolina coast this weekend.(WBTV)

On Saturday, Tropical Storm Ophelia located off the coast will increase our chances for showers mainly along and east of I-77. Most of Saturday looks partly sunny and cooler for the rest of our area with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine will return on Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s. The chances for scattered showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash
A student was seriously hurt after they were boarding a school bus along Arrowood Road in south...
CMPD: Student hit by stolen SUV while trying to board bus in south Charlotte
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say
Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash

Latest News

Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend
Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend
This afternoon through this evening expect breezy conditions with occasional wind gusts up to...
Wind to pick up, temperatures to cool down as rain chances move in for start of weekend
We could see some weekend showers due to Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.
Weekend showers due to impacts of potential tropical cyclone expected
Thursday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
Another nice day ahead before some weekend changes