PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Toddler dies after couple leaves twins home alone for 8 hours, police say

A couple was arrested after officers say they left two toddlers home alone for eight hours and one of the children died. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Florida police say a couple has been arrested after leaving their twin toddlers home alone for several hours, resulting in one of the children dying.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers were called to a home on Sept. 1 for reports of a toddler not breathing.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital but later died.

Her mother, 22-year-old Donrea McLaughlin, claimed that she took a nap and was woken up by her boyfriend Sean Lee II, 26, because the child was not breathing.

Investigators said they found that McLaughlin and Lee went to work that day and left the 3-year-old and her twin sibling alone for eight hours.

The children were not checked on during that time, according to officers. The surviving child was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said their investigation uncovered a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the child’s death and injuries to her twin.

McLaughlin and Lee ended up leaving the Gainesville area and traveled to Atlanta. A warrant was issued for their arrest.

This week, a team of officers, deputies, and U.S. Marshals coordinated the couple’s arrest.

McLaughlin and Lee are expected to be brought back to Florida to face charges of murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Authorities said the couple is being held on a $4.5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
A student was seriously hurt after they were boarding a school bus along Arrowood Road in south...
CMPD: Student hit by stolen SUV while trying to board bus in south Charlotte
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say
Students were dismissed at Ardrey Kell High School Friday afternoon after the school was placed...
CMPD: Hoax leads to lockdown at 2 Charlotte schools

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding
A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the...
Crash involving box truck takes down power lines in Steele Creek area
The entrance ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-85 South will be closed in order for crews to...
NCDOT planning major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte