Police: 4 charged in 2008 murder of Long View man

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) – Four people have been charged with the 2008 robbery and murder of a Long View man, police announced Friday.

A Catawba County grand jury has indicted Emandalae Diontae Tolbert, 31; Anthony Maurice Tucker, 37; Jamar Quarmaine Propst, 33; and Pierre Demond Ramseur, 33, in the death of 26-year-old Jeter Edward “Eddie” Greene Jr., according to the Long View Police Department.

The suspects are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The four men are charged in connection with the 2008 murder of Eddie Greene. (Source: Long View Police Department)

Police said that Greene’s body was found inside his work van at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2008. Investigators worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, but the case was eventually assigned as a cold case.

The case was reopened in April 2020 and Long View Police requested the continued assistance of the NCSBI.

Information and evidence gathered during the joint investigation revealed that the four suspects murdered Greene during a robbery, according to the Long View Police Department.

Propst was apprehended on Sept. 21, while Ramseur was booked into the Catawba County Detention Center on the same day after a brief standoff with police at his home, officials said. Tucker is incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George, Va., on unrelated charges. Tolbert was apprehended in Detroit, Mich., and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Friday’s announcement was an emotional one for Greene’s family, who remembered him as a fun-loving person who worked from daylight to dark, seven days a week.

“Me and Eddie were really close. He was my baby. He didn’t mind telling anyone he was my baby,” mother Wilma Yount said.

Eddie Greene was found dead in 2008. (Source: WBTV file photo)

A mason who owned Eddie’s Masonry for nine years, Greene’s mother recalled a time when a neighbor was unable to afford to have a water line dug for her son, who was battling cancer. She said her son went and dug the line and put the pipes in himself.

“That’s the kind of guy he was. He wasn’t all about money. He didn’t care about money. He just liked to work,” Yount said.

She stressed that the suspects don’t know how much pain they’ve caused her family. Yount said her other son was only 15 at the time Greene was murdered.

“Eddie will always be missed and I hope and pray that these people gets what’s coming to them,” Yount said.

