PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials investigating latest in string of arson cases in Charlotte

The latest case happened on Paul Buck Boulevard on Thursday morning.
Investigators ruled an east Charlotte house fire arson after it went up in flames on Thursday.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest in a string of arsons was ignited on Thursday morning when a vacant house in east Charlotte went up in flames.

Fire was shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at Paul Buck Boulevard, causing at least $100,000 in damage. Officials said one firefighter was hurt, but will be okay.

Thursday’s incident was the most recent of at least four intentionally set fires across the city. On Sept. 16, firefighters said someone started a fire on Anderson Street, just off the Plaza. It also did $100,000 in damage.

Back on Sept. 2, two fires, one at a real estate office on Park Drive and another on Linda Lake Court, were also deemed intentional.

Police later arrested a man in connection with the Park Drive fire.

Investigators have not yet said if the fire on Paul Buck Boulevard was related to another large fire on Thursday, which happened at a house under construction just north of uptown Charlotte.

Officials are asking anyone with information about any of the fires to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Firefighters put out large fire at vacant house in east Charlotte

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash
A student was seriously hurt after they were boarding a school bus along Arrowood Road in south...
CMPD: Student hit by stolen SUV while trying to board bus in south Charlotte
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash

Latest News

A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the...
Crash involving box truck takes down power lines in Steele Creek area
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
The entrance ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-85 South will be closed in order for crews to...
NCDOT planning major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte
Investigators ruled an east Charlotte house fire arson after it went up in flames on Thursday.
Officials investigating latest in string of arson cases in Charlotte