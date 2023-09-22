Officials investigating latest in string of arson cases in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest in a string of arsons was ignited on Thursday morning when a vacant house in east Charlotte went up in flames.

Fire was shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at Paul Buck Boulevard, causing at least $100,000 in damage. Officials said one firefighter was hurt, but will be okay.

Structure Fire Update; CFD Investigators determine that the fire in the vacant structure was intentionally set; estimated fire loss $100k; a firefighter sustain a minor injury while fighting the fire; anyone with information is ask to call crime stoppers at 704.334.1600. pic.twitter.com/K5tymmYntP — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 22, 2023

Thursday’s incident was the most recent of at least four intentionally set fires across the city. On Sept. 16, firefighters said someone started a fire on Anderson Street, just off the Plaza. It also did $100,000 in damage.

Back on Sept. 2, two fires, one at a real estate office on Park Drive and another on Linda Lake Court, were also deemed intentional.

Police later arrested a man in connection with the Park Drive fire.

Investigators have not yet said if the fire on Paul Buck Boulevard was related to another large fire on Thursday, which happened at a house under construction just north of uptown Charlotte.

Officials are asking anyone with information about any of the fires to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

