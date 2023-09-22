NCDOT planning major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is planning a major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte, beginning Friday night.

Starting at 9 p.m., the entrance ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-85 South will be closed in order for crews to remove asphalt from the existing ramp.

The work is part of a $15.3 million project to improve a seven-mile stretch of I-85 between exits 36 and 42.

The ramp will not open back up until 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.