Narcan vending machines now available at Rowan County Detention Center

Officials said the machines will be accessible 24/7.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the county’s Public Health HOPE team to offer free Narcan vending machines.

The vending machines are already installed at the Rowan County Detention Center and Annex, according to information from the county health department. The free Narcan will be offered to individuals upon their release, as well as to family and friends who enter the buildings.

Officials said the machines will be accessible 24/7.

Each kit of Narcan holds two doses, that are administered through the nasal cavity. The kit also contains instructions on how to use it and resources for treatment and support services.

County health leaders cite a North Carolina study that found that people leaving jail are 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose within their first two weeks after release. Overdose was also listed as the leading cause of death among persons who are returning from incarceration.

To receive substance use support, a connection to care, or inquire about free Narcan, give HOPE a call at 704-216-8827.

