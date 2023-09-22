MEDIC: 3 shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane around 10:45 p.m.

According to MEDIC, two people have life-threatening injuries and one person has serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.