PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

MEDIC: 3 shot in east Charlotte

MEDIC said the shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane.
MEDIC said the shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane.
MEDIC said the shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were shot at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane around 10:45 p.m.

According to MEDIC, two people have life-threatening injuries and one person has serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

Latest News

A United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II takes part in an aerial display during the...
911 call shows bizarre circumstances of F-35 ejection: ‘Not sure where the airplane is’
The intersection did not play a part in the crash, investigators say, but is in a busy area.
NCDOT planning changes to Cabarrus County intersection near fatal crash site
Back in May, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the Johnston YMCA property was being sold...
Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’
Record shows inspector visited site, CFD now claiming he was at ‘parking lot nearby.’
Charlotte fire inspector visited SouthPark site days before deadly fire