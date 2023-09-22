PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash
A student was seriously hurt after they were boarding a school bus along Arrowood Road in south...
CMPD: Student hit by stolen SUV while trying to board bus in south Charlotte
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say
Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash

Latest News

A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the...
Crash involving box truck takes down power lines in Steele Creek area
The entrance ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-85 South will be closed in order for crews to...
NCDOT planning major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte
Investigators ruled an east Charlotte house fire arson after it went up in flames on Thursday.
Officials investigating latest in string of arson cases in Charlotte
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
FILE - Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a...
Mother sentenced for giving abortion pills to pregnant daughter in Nebraska