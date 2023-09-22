Man pleads not guilty to killing Rowan Co. woman, putting body in shallow grave

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBT) - A Rowan County family is pushing forward in their search for justice after their mom was killed.

The body of Libby Kerns was found in Huntersville more than six months after she disappeared in 2021.

Her family said Kerns fell on hard times and turned to drugs and sex work. She disappeared back in August of 2021.

“She had mental illness and drug addiction, but she still was a very good person, very good loving mother. She didn’t deserve what happened to her,” son Sampson Kerns said.

Libby Kerns’ body was discovered in a shallow grave in January of 2022 near a home on Comanche Road in Huntersville.

At the time, police provided grainy surveillance video to try to identify her. They said tips and evidence helped them identify not just her, but also her alleged killer.

On Thursday, the man charged with her murder - Christopher Nailor - pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, concealing a death and first-degree kidnapping.

Prosecutors gave horrific details about what lead up to her death. They said Kerns was picked up for sex and then beaten and locked in a bathroom.

Investigators said she got out and tried to fight back, which is when they allege Nailor shot her and put her body into a shallow grave.

Libby Kerns’ son and aunt were in the courtroom Thursday. They listened to what was presented and saw the man accused of killing her.

“I mean the guy’s a monster, he’s a true sociopath. The things they did to my mother, most people wouldn’t do that to animals,” Sampson Kerns said.

He added he does forgive Nailor for what he’s accused of doing.

This case will now move to trial. A date has not yet been set.

