Long View Police to give update in 2008 cold case

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) – Long View Police are set to give an update in a 15-year-old cold case.

In 2008, a man in the town of Long View in Catawba County, was murdered. Officers found Eddie Greene, with bullet wounds and he was in his van, which was still running.

Police said Greene was robbed. To this day, no one has been arrested and no suspect has been identified.

Related: Mother of murder victim hopes for new leads

Law enforcement in Long View plans to give a major update about that case. Officials tell WBTV they plan on making that update at 1 p.m. Friday.

They did not say what the update was or if it had to do with finding a suspect.

Download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates on this cold case sent right to your phone.

Law enforcement in Long View plans to give a major update about that case. Officials tell WBTV they plan on making that update at 1 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.