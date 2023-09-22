PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Long View Police to give update in 2008 cold case

They did not say what the update was or if it had to do with finding a suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) – Long View Police are set to give an update in a 15-year-old cold case.

In 2008, a man in the town of Long View in Catawba County, was murdered. Officers found Eddie Greene, with bullet wounds and he was in his van, which was still running.

Police said Greene was robbed. To this day, no one has been arrested and no suspect has been identified.

Related: Mother of murder victim hopes for new leads

Law enforcement in Long View plans to give a major update about that case. Officials tell WBTV they plan on making that update at 1 p.m. Friday.

They did not say what the update was or if it had to do with finding a suspect.

Download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates on this cold case sent right to your phone.

Law enforcement in Long View plans to give a major update about that case. Officials tell WBTV they plan on making that update at 1 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash
A student was seriously hurt after they were boarding a school bus along Arrowood Road in south...
CMPD: Student hit by stolen SUV while trying to board bus in south Charlotte
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say
Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash

Latest News

A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the...
Crash involving box truck takes down power lines in Steele Creek area
The entrance ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-85 South will be closed in order for crews to...
NCDOT planning major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte
Investigators ruled an east Charlotte house fire arson after it went up in flames on Thursday.
Officials investigating latest in string of arson cases in Charlotte
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the reported threats.
CMPD: 2 Charlotte schools on lockdown after reports of a threat