Juvenile responsible for threat of violence at Cabarrus County middle school, according to police

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department reports that it has identified the juvenile responsible for making a false report of violence at Robert Road Middle School and is pursuing charges through the state juvenile justice system.

According to the report, on September 20 at 10:15 a.m., a juvenile offender called in a report that someone was on the campus of Roberta Road Middle School with a firearm, and stated that they needed help.

A Concord Police Department School Resource Officer was on campus at the time of the call, and the threat prompted the immediate response of multiple additional police officers. It was quickly determined the juvenile fabricated the threat.

Later that same day, investigators with the Concord Police Department identified a juvenile offender who they say is responsible for making the false report of violence, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Police say they will seek a juvenile petition through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for one (1) count of Filing a False Police Report (N.C. G.S. 14-225(a)).

North Carolina juvenile privacy laws prevent disclosure of any identifying information regarding a juvenile offender accused of an act which would be a crime if committed by an adult.

“The Concord Police Department takes all reports of violence seriously,” a press release said. “Making false reports not only cause fear and confusion and disrupt the school day, but also expend vital law enforcement resources. When individuals selfishly and irresponsibly make false reports of violence, it unnecessarily jeopardizes the safety of responding agencies and the public.”

In a press release, Concord PD thanked Cabarrus County Schools and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office for their collaboration and support throughout the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.