Future of historic Dilworth building hangs in the balance amidst rezoning efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The future of a historic building on the edge of South End and Dilworth hangs in the balance.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission, the Leeper-Wyatt Building is the oldest retail brick commercial building from Dilworth’s first business district.

It was built around 1903, as a store for mill workers.

Plans for re-development along South Boulevard by Southern Land Company, mean it is set to be demolished.

The owners of popular Charlotte restaurant group Tonidandel-Brown, have a plan to save it, but it will require a rezoning to be approved by the city.

Developers are willing to work with them in their efforts to save the building, as long as it does not stall their project.

“We want our city to have these interesting elements throughout it sprinkled in these amazing neighborhoods that we have, and those little places are things that can’t be replicated anywhere else,” Jamie Brown, co-owner of Tonidandel-Brown, told WBTV.

Brown and her husband want to pick up and move the Leeper-Wyatt Building, and put it in the parking lot next to the building that will become their newest restaurant concept, Leluiah Hall.

“A friend of ours was actually trying to move it to a nearby lot and it ended up being too small,” Brown said. “But all the work had been done on the engineering and on the specifications to figure out if it could in fact move.”

The move requires a re-zoning, and the city requires 22 parking spots designated for both buildings.

Brown says they’ve worked to find those 22 spaces in other areas, they just won’t all be in the parking lot.

Neighbors like Xi Xi Feng are against the move because parking is already scarce, and many people don’t have driveways and rely on street parking.

“By moving that building, all the traffic, the burden will be on the residential community, so we think that’s kind of unfair,” Feng said.

Others like Lou Lesesene, who has lived in Dilworth for 40 years, support it.

“We have so few historic buildings left, and when you find someone who is willing to save it, I think we should do whatever we can to accommodate and facilitate that,” Lesesne said.

WBTV reached out to the Dilworth Community Association and the President sent the following statement:

Dilworth is a historic district and the neighborhood has been concerned about saving the Leeper & Wyatt building since the property owner filed for demolition on December 8, 2021. Subsequently the DCA has collaborated with 3 different developers in an effort to save the historic building. Since we began working with the petitioner the DCA has consistently maintained that we want to save the building and abide by the ordinance. The DCA and the Dilworth neighbors support saving the Leeper & Wyatt building.

The petition presented at the Council Hearing on Monday, September 18 did not include the technical revisions required by Planning Staff per the UDO. The language regarding the 10 leased off-site parking places was unenforceable. The DCA’s request on Monday night was simply to include lease language that is enforceable. The DCA has not opposed any other exception requested by the petitioner and is asking the petitioner to continue to cooperate with us and the Planning Staff in order to save the Leeper & Wyatt building.

Charlotte City Council is set to vote on the rezoning proposal on October 17.

