Crash involving box truck takes down power lines in Steele Creek area

The crash happened at the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard.
A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the...
A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the Steele Creek area.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a box truck took down power lines in the Steele Creek area on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard.

Duke Energy crews are working to fix the power pole and the lines that came down.

In addition to the box truck, a WBTV crew at the scene spotted a car flipped over, resting against a power pole that was snapped in half. The truck came to a stop a short distance up the road.

The crash has not had a significant impact on traffic, nor has it caused any notable power outages.

There is currently no word on if anyone was hurt in the incident.

